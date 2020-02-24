ï»¿Monday, 24 February 2020
Luke Skywalker Allegedly Arrested With Baggie Of Marijuana In Texas

A man named Luke Skywalker was arrested after police allegedly found a bag of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop, San Antonio's reports.
There's a famous scene in the Star Wars franchise where the "real" Luke Skywalker comes perilously close to being busted by imperial stormtroopers for being in possession of contraband at a traffic stop â€” in this case, two missing droids the Empire was looking for. However, Jedi master Obi Wan Kenobi uses his powers of The Force to convince the stormtroopers that the droids in the vehicle aren't the droids they were looking for. Befuddled by The Force, the stormtroopers send Luke and his companions on their way.
Unfortunately for Luke Aaron Skywalker Sexton, 19, The Force doesn't exist. Or at the very least, it doesn't work on Texas cops.

