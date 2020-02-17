â€˜Ghost Shipâ€™ Washes Ashore In Ireland After Drifting At Sea For A Year



A "ghost ship" has washed ashore in , following a year drifting aimlessly at sea after its crew abandoned it, reports, thanks to strong winter storms that kicked up high winds in the region. Officials are warning the public to stay away from the wreckage.

Back in 2018, the 253-foot MV Alta, which at the time was already well over 40 years old, having been built in 1976, became disabled off the coast of Bermuda. The crew, unable to make repairs, abandoned the vessel and were resuced by the U.S. Coast Guard and taken safely to Puerto Rico. The derelict craft was to have been towed to Guyana.

However, the boat never made it there, and was believed to have been hijacked by bandits. What happened after that is unclear; but by August 2019 it had been found by a Royal Navy ship, HMS Protector, floating aimlessly, crewless, in the mid-Atlantic.

