ï»¿Monday, 10 February 2020
Baby Born With Three Legs & Two Penises Undergoes Life-Saving Surgeries

A Russian baby born with three legs and two penises survived multiple surgeries that saved his life.
The baby was also born with two sets of urinary organs and without an anus. Doctors in Moscow successfully delivered the baby by natural childbirth to an unnamed woman. The woman reportedly decided not to have an abortion after scans made while she was pregnant revealed that her baby had a third leg, reported.
Doctors had to perform an emergency surgery after he was delivered so he could defecate.
When the child was a month-old, Russia's top pediatric surgeons, Yury Sokolov and Evgenia Kartseva, removed the baby's third leg, which was situated between his normal legs. The leg reportedly had two heels.
In February, doctors performed another operation to remove the boy's extra set of genitals and urinary organs. After that, another surgery was in order to move the baby's anus to the correct position.

Tags: Moscow, Russia, Surgery



