ï»¿Monday, 10 February 2020
Florida Woman Fights Off Crazed Otter, Saves Daughter And Dog

Added: 10.02.2020 14:55 | 1 views | 0 comments


A woman fought off a possibly-rabid otter, saving her dog and her teenage daughter in the process, reports.
Casina Ewert and her family were getting ready for their day last Tuesday morning when the incident occurred. The debacle began when Ewart's 17-year-old daughter, Gwyn, let their family dog, Scooter, out the back door for his morning adventures. Not long afterwards, both women heard a loud commotion.
"I sprinted to the backdoor, and I was like, â€˜Scooter!' All I saw was like a big, black ball, just all over the place," Gwyn said.
Gwyn tried to close the door, but unfortunately, she was just a hair too late. The otter was chasing the dog inside, and Grwyn not only failed to close the door before he got inside, but she managed to shut the door on him, seemingly enraging the animal.
"The otter got stuck," Gwyn said.

More in feeds.inquisitr.com »

Tags: Florida, Women



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FED

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Surgery

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved