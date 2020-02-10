Florida Woman Fights Off Crazed Otter, Saves Daughter And Dog



A woman fought off a possibly-rabid otter, saving her dog and her teenage daughter in the process, reports.

Casina Ewert and her family were getting ready for their day last Tuesday morning when the incident occurred. The debacle began when Ewart's 17-year-old daughter, Gwyn, let their family dog, Scooter, out the back door for his morning adventures. Not long afterwards, both women heard a loud commotion.

"I sprinted to the backdoor, and I was like, â€˜Scooter!' All I saw was like a big, black ball, just all over the place," Gwyn said.

Gwyn tried to close the door, but unfortunately, she was just a hair too late. The otter was chasing the dog inside, and Grwyn not only failed to close the door before he got inside, but she managed to shut the door on him, seemingly enraging the animal.

"The otter got stuck," Gwyn said.

