Kansas Man Discovers A 6-Foot Boa Constrictor Hiding Inside Of His Couch



Added: 30.01.2020 1:38 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.timesledger.com





Justin Bailey, a resident of Rose Hill, received quite the scare on Wednesday when he discovered a hidden inside of his living room couch, reports .

The citizen called the Rose Hill Police Department after the startling discovery in the hopes that someone would be able to retrieve the snake for him. The Butler County Fire District No. 3 responded to the call. Deputy Fire Chief Linot, who the department has dubbed their "resident snake charmer," managed to wrangle the reptile and even posed for a photograph that was later posted on the department's official Facebook page.

They asked if anyone was missing a pet boa and if so, they could claim it. Several reptile-lovers on the Facebook post didn't know whose snake it was but were keen to adopt it themselves if no one came to collect it.

