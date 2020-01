Ultra trail runner Jornet beats base jumper in odd contest



Ultra trail runner Kilian Jornet beat base jumper Tom Erik Heimen in an unusual contest -- one ran up and down a mountain while the other climbed up and flew down in a race last year, footage of which was released on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Mountains