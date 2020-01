Poppy-stealing pigeon offers poignant reminder of war anniversary



Source: www.timhodgesculpture.com



A pigeon has been pinching poppies from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Australia's national war memorial in Canberra and using them to build a colorful nest in the lead-up to Remembrance Day commemorations. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia