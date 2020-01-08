ï»¿Wednesday, 08 January 2020
Ohio To Decide If Being A Browns, Bengals Fan Is Enough To Qualify For Medical Marijuana

An state medical board will have to decide if being a fan of the Cleveland Browns and/or Cincinnati Bengals is enough to qualify for the use of medical marijuana, Cleveland's reports.
Ohio, like multiple other states are doing or have already done, is gearing up to start its own medical marijuana. Taking a cue from Missouri and similar states, the Buckeye State's program will be on the strict side, requiring users to meet one or more of several certain "qualifying conditions" and getting a physician's recommendation before being allowed to legally purchase marijuana.
Authorities sought the help of the general public in deciding which medical conditions it should consider adding to the list of approved qualifying conditions, via a petition. Not unexpectedly, the list contained several ailments that typically come up in the conversation about what things marijuana can supposedly treat, like epilepsy, anxiety disorders, depression, and autism spectrum disorder, among others.

