A Man In An Airplane Terminal Was Caught Urinating In Front Of Surrounding Travelers



In a bit of news, the verified Passenger Shaming account shared a grotesque video of a man urinating while sitting in an airport terminal, reports . He seemed to partake in the task without any shame or regard for the surrounding travelers. One of the other passengers recorded the video, which has gone since it was first posted three days ago.

It's not clear where the incident took place. The man is shown sitting in one of the chairs pressed up against the wall. While the video is censored to keep it Instagram-friendly, the deed is visible. At first, he acts normally, and then after a few seconds, he starts urinating. Several of the people in the vicinity gasp in shock and disgust, although no one tries to get him to stop.

"PISS OFF, 2019!" says the caption. The account owner added several cheeky emoji to their remark.

Over 240,000 people viewed the video, and close to 1,000 have commented on it.

