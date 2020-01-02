ï»¿Thursday, 02 January 2020
Woman Is Trampled By A Stampede Of 'Berserk' Herd Of Cattle While Walking Her Dog

An elderly woman in West Sussex, England has been trampled to death by a herd of cattle while out walking her dog.
reported that Hillary Adair, 87, was knocked to the ground and trampled by a herd of Belted Galloway cattle at Linchmere Common and repeatedly attacked by the animals as she tried to stand up. The cows were grazing when something triggered them, making them go "berserk."
Ms. Adair was airlifted from the scene to St. George's Hospital in London and died a week later without regaining consciousness.
At the inquest, testimony was given that this attack came a day after a couple was attacked on the common in a similar manner, which was reported to the owners of the herd. Adair's daughter stated that her mother would have never walked the dog there if she knew the cows were so easily spooked.
Bryony Dillamore witnessed the attack on Adair when she was walking her own dog.

