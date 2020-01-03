Oregon Cattle Found Drained Of Blood, Tongues And Sex Organs Removed



Ranchers in are reporting that some of their cattle are being inexplicably mutilated, with whatever is doing it draining the animals of blood and removing their tongues and sex organs, but otherwise leaving them intact, reports.

Cattle mutilations are generally thought to be the domain of UFO stories and are usually reported on by thinly-sourced blogs run by conspiracy theorists, but that doesn't make these current cases any less real. Even law enforcement has gotten involved.

As of this writing, at least five Hereford bulls have turned up dead under inexplicable circumstances, all bearing the same key similarities. None showed any signs of having been shot, attacked by predators, or poisoned by eating toxic plants. All had their blood drained as well as their tongues and sex organs removed. In none of the cases were visible tracks left in the area. And all of the mutilations took place within about a mile and a half of each other.

