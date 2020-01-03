The â€˜Most Haunted Village In Englandâ€™ Cancels Ghost Tours After Local Minister Complains



Added: 02.01.2020 21:19 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.britainexpress.com





A village in England has been forced to cancel its ghost tours and other spooky goings-on after the local minister complained about disrespectful tourists and the general un-Christian-ness of it all, reports.

Prestbury, Gloucestershire, which is about 100 miles northwest of London, has everything a fan of the paranormal loves. There are spooky, decaying cemeteries, an imposing, ancient church, and of course, all kinds of ghostly legends, such as "The Black Abbot," an ancient cleric whose spirit is said to roam St. Mary's church yard.

Not surprisingly, the town attracts ghost tours, plus the odd group of tourists who come on their own.

And Reverend Nick Bromfield, the vicar of the local church, has had it. His complaints have forced the operator of a ghost tour to shut down visits to the town.

According to Bromfield, the tours are disrespectful and heretical.

More in feeds.inquisitr.com » England, Church Tags: London