ï»¿Tuesday, 07 January 2020
Dutch Police Discover Family Hiding Away In Hidden Farmhouse Cellar, â€˜Waiting For The End Of Timeâ€™

Added: 02.01.2020

police found a family of several adult siblings and their father hidden away in an underground cellar, "waiting for the end of time," reports. Some of the adult children had likely not been outside of the home and its grounds in years.
The Discovery
Authorities became alerted to the existence of the family after one of the adult children, identified only as a 25-year-old man, ran away and went to a nearby bar for drinks.
The bartender, Chris Westerbeek, says that the disheveled man showed up at the bar. Westerbeek says he was shocked to learn that the man was only 25; due to his haggard appearance, he looked much older.
"He had long hair, a dirty beard, wore old clothes and looked confused. He said he'd never been to school and hadn't been to the barber for nine years," Westerbeek said.
The bartender then described what the man did with his first taste of freedom.

