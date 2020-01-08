ï»¿Wednesday, 08 January 2020
Kentucky Man Says A Strange Piece Of Machinery Fell From The Sky Into His Home, FAA Says Itâ€™s Not From A Plane

A man is still looking for answers after a strange piece of machinery crashed though his house. Nobody seems to be able to identify the source of the big object, reports.
Earlier this month, Tommy Woosley returned to his mobile home in rural Mercer County after having been out of town. As he told at the time, when he arrived home he saw that an exterior wall had been damaged. He went inside to investigate, and the he found a mysterious object, "just lying there." Woosley would later determine that the object had not only damaged an exterior wall, but the object also damaged some plumbing in his bathroom.

