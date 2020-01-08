Why Do People Trick Or Treat On Halloween?



While the Halloween tradition of in a costume and going trick or treating has become a common tradition in our modern world, many people may not know how the practice ever began. The truth is that it actually has a complicated history that dates back hundreds of years, according to website .

The publication reported that most Halloween traditions stem from the Celtic festival Samuin, which celebrated the end of the year on November 1. It was believed that during this time of year, the realm of the living would overlap with the realm of the dead, giving the dead an opportunity to wander about the Earth. Young men would dress up as evil spirits to "trick" the dead into thinking they were one of their own, thus warding them off.

