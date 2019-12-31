Added: 31.12.2019 22:23 | 4 views | 0 comments



A town is getting rid of its traditional "possum drop" New Year's Eve tradition, possibly due to complaints from animal-rights activists, reports.

In cities across the country, the New Year will be rung in with an object being ceremonially "dropped" as the clock counts down. New York City's Times Square has its famous "ball-drop," for example. And this year in Nashville, a musical note strung with LED lights will ceremonially drop.

Back in 1990, Brasstown, resident Clay Logan realized that his neighbors didn't have anything to drop to ring in the new year. What Brasstown does have, however, is plenty of possums. He put two and two together, and soon enough, Brasstown was welcoming the new year with the "possum drop."

The tradition continued in Brasstown until 2018, when Logan realized he could no longer manage the event. It migrated over to nearby Andrews.

