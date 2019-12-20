Added: 19.12.2019 18:43 | 21 views | 0 comments



Wakanda, a fictitious nation that exists only within the (MCU) and is not a real country, was listed as a U.S. trading partner on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) website, reports. According to the entry, the two countries purportedly traded ducks, donkeys, and dairy cows with one another.

The federal government keeps records and data on just about everything, and if you know where to look, you can find just about anything you want on some obscure corner of some federal website. Francis Tseng, a New York-based software engineer, found himself at just such a location, as he was looking up agricultural tariffs for a fellowship he was applying for not too long ago.

