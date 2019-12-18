ï»¿Wednesday, 18 December 2019
Storm Washes Up Thousand Of So-Called 'Penis Fish' On California Beach

A strong storm left a very unusual sight on one California beach this week - thousands of phallic-looking marine known as "penis fish."
The event took place on Drakes Beach in the Bay Area, where Bay Nature Magazine noted that a strong storm brought strong waves that wiped away the top layer of sand. This left thousands of the fat inkeeper worms - which normally live in burrows beneath the surface - exposed on the surface of the sand. The pink or flesh-toned animals are long and tubelike, bearing a striking resemblance to part of the male anatomy.
The magazine took to to share a picture of the beach littered with the peculiar-looking animals, showing piles of the long pink worms and the flocks of birds that appeared to be eating them.

