ï»¿Wednesday, 17 March 2021
Utah Man Found Dead In Freezer Had Written A Note Saying His Wife Didn't Kill Him

A Utah man whose remains were found in a freezer had written a note exonerating his wife for his death, The Associated Press reports. Still, questions remain about how Paul Edward Mathers died and how his remains wound up in a freezer.

On November 22, 2019, a maintenance worker was doing a job in the town of Tooele, when the worker came upon the remains of 75-year-old Jeanne Souron-Mathers, who is believed to have died of natural causes. As authorities were investigating the scene, they found a freezer. Inside were the frozen remains of 69-year-old Paul Edward Mathers. The man's body was wrapped in a garbage bag, with another garbage bag over his head and held by duct tape wound tightly around his neck, according to Salt Lake City's KSL-TV.

Also found in the home was a note, typed and notarized, presumably written by Mr. Mathers, in which he exonerates Jeanne for his death.

"I want it known that Jeanne is in NO way responsible for my death," the note reads.

What's more, Mr. Mathers said that he had actually wanted to commit suicide, but that Jeanne had "foiled" his suicide attempts.

Authorities believe that Paul Mathers had died some time between March 2 and 5, 2009. While it's been a decade since he died and most of the people who knew him, and/or who had any possible connection to the case have died, police are having a difficult time determining much else about the man's death.

At the time, Mathers had been diagnosed with end-stage bladder cancer and was expected to have only months to live.

As he pointed out in his note, he was taking powerful prescription painkillers at the time. A toxicology report later found "highly lethal levels" of several prescription narcotics in his system.

According to authorities, at this time, there's no way of telling whether Mathers had died before or after the duct tape was wrapped around his neck.

Meanwhile, it is not clear how Mathers' remains wound up in the freezer.

According to police, Mathers' sister had spoken to him on the phone on March 2. On March 5, she came to the home to see her brother and was purportedly told by Jeanne that he had moved to California. Authorities say that Mathers was likely dead when his sister came asking questions and had died within that three-day period.

As for Jeanne Souron-Mathers, police believe that her death was due to natural causes.

Tags: Murder, Oil, California, Cancer, Police



