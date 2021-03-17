ï»¿Wednesday, 17 March 2021
Tupac Shakur Gets Apology From Kentucky Governor, Who Claimed His Unemployment Application Was A Prank

Added: 17.03.2021 0:18 | 4 views | 0 comments


A man named Tupac Shakur has gotten a public apology from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who had accused him of filing his unemployment application under a fake name as a prank, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The rapper Tupac Shakur was born in 1971 with the name Lesane Parish Crooks, but he later changed it. He died in 1996, although conspiracy theories posit that his death was a cover-up and that he's alive and well.

It so happens that a Kentucky man shares a name with the late rapper. Kentucky's Tupac was also born in the 1970s, and these days he prefers to go by his middle name, Malik. He had recently been laid off from his job as a cook after the restaurant where he worked closed down in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. And on his unemployment application, he, of course, applied using his legal name.

When word got to Beshear that an unemployment application was filed using the name Tupac Shakur, he wasn't having it. He accused the man of playing a prank and said that it wasn't funny at all. He noted that Kentuckians feeling the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic need to get their unemployment claims resolved quickly, and suggested that bogus applications clog up the system.

"That person probably felt they were being funny, they probably did. Except for the fact that, because of them, we've got to go through so many other claims," Beshear said at the time.

Kentucky's Tupac was understanding about Beshear's consternation, however, telling a local news outlet that "mistakes happen."

"That's just my name," he said.

Beshear has since learned that Kentucky's Tupac is a real, living person with that name, whose unemployment application was a genuine request for benefits and not a joke.

He has apologized, both in private and publicly.

"I talked to him on the phone today, and I apologized. I told him how it happened, but I owned it. It's my fault. He was gracious. I said I'm sorry if I embarrassed him or caused him any attention he didn't want, and he was very kind. He ended the call, 'God bless,'" Beshear said at a press conference.

Beshear also promised to see to it that Shakur's unemployment claim is resolved quickly.

The debacle generated its share of giggles on social media. For example, one Twitter user referenced the conspiracy theory that the rapper Tupac Shakur is not dead.

"Took a pandemic for Tupac to come out of hiding," the Twitter user wrote.

More in feeds.inquisitr.com »

Tags: Workers, Social media, Celebrity, Tupac Shakur



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Acer

 

Audi

 

BeyoncÃ©

 

Boris Johnson

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Corruption

 

Couples

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

Fender

 

FIA

 

GM

 

Hong Kong

 

HP

 

Indiana

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

LinkedIn

 

Mac

 

Manchester City

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Players

 

Premier League

 

PS4

 

Red Bull

 

Rita Ora

 

Social media

 

Star Wars

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2021 USweekly  - all rights reserved