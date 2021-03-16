Farm Sign Says Sex, Noises And Odors Inevitable To New City Slicker Neighbors [Viral Photo]

A viral farm sign says sex, noises and odors are inevitable when you live next to one, and if you don't like it, you ought to move away.

We're guessing that the owner of said farm regularly gets complaints about his/her animals making noises, smelling bad and having sex outdoors for everyone to see. It inspired the farmer to make this unique farm sign, warning of sex, noises and odors, and advising anyone who has a problem with it to move away.

The tell-it-like-it-is sign warns of the uniquer conditions when living next to a farm and says that unless you can "tolerate noise, odors and outdoor sex, DON'T BUY PROPERTY NEXT TO A FARM."

A photo of the sign was posted to Reddit by user 0Fucs2Give (something tells us the sign really resonated with that handle's operator) and has gone viral in just under 20 hours.

A few comments on the thread show that people complaining about farms they live next to is actually more common than you might think. City slickers relocating to quieter, pastoral settings often call the cops over the smell of manure and even petition to shut down farms in the name of property value.

"I work for a city Parks department. People buy houses next to parks then complain about people walking through the park next to their house along the fence. Or buy the property that backs to a park and is closes to a swing set then complain kids on swings can see in their yard. People are not smart," wrote one user.

One Redditor joked "Cow sex is hilarious, I don't see how that is a negative selling point for anyone." We might have to agree, there.

What do you think of the farm sign warning of sex, noises and odors? Sound off!