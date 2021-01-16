A British Man Got Drunk On Christmas Eve And Legally Changed His Name To Celine Dion

Added: 02.01.2021 8:56 | 6 views | 0 comments



A British man with a love of singer said he was a bit tipsy as he watched her television concert on Christmas Eve and made a life changing decision to change his name to hers.

As the reported, the former Thomas Dodd said he has always listened to Dion when he needs cheering up, and while watching the holiday concert decided to pay $122 to have his name legally changed to . But he was a bit too deep into champagne and said he later forgot about doing it. A few days later, he came home from work to find an envelope with legal documentation about his new moniker.

"I wasn't aware I had done it until I found that envelope in my post," he explained.

"Initially, I had to sit down as I couldn't believe it â€” so I then checked my bank which confirmed it all."

