A â€˜Galactic Federationâ€™ Of Aliens Has Made Contact With The United States, Former Israeli General Claims

Added: 08.12.2020 5:35 | 5 views | 0 comments



A former Israeli general is claiming that both the and Israel have been in contact with aliens for years.

Haim Eshed, who served as the head of the Israeli space security program for 30 years and is currently a professor, made the comments in an interview with the Tel Aviv-based newspaper Yediot Aharonot. Parts of the interview has since been translated and reprinted in outlets such as .

In the discussion, Eshed claimed that communication between extraterrestrial creatures started when aliens reached out to converse with Earth-based scientists about understanding the "fabric of the universe." The 87-year-old added that the aliens have even created their own "Galactic Federation."

In addition, the retired general said that aliens are not only communicating with human scientists, but working with them. He claimed that the Galactic Federation and the U.S. have even built an underground base on Mars where representatives from both entities are currently working.

