Mother Of College Student Who Died After Charity Pancake Eating Contest Reaches Settlement With School

The mother of a college student who died after choking during a charity pancake eating contest has reportedly reached a settlement with the school where the tragic incident took place.

Caitlin Nelson was taking part in the charity event at Sacred Heart University in 2017 when she began to choke while eating. As the reported, two nursing students saw her begin to choke and immediately administered aid, and police and paramedics later joined in treating the college student. But Nelson did not recover, suffering severe brain damage due to a lack of oxygen and eventually dying after being taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred to another in New York City.

