Manifest Canceled at NBC After 3 Seasons and a Cliffhanger



Added: 15.06.2021 18:05 | 8 views | 0 comments



It's been a roller coaster of a week for NBC's Manifest. First, the show hit Netflix for the first time and quickly rose to the top of the streaming service's self-reported... It's been a roller coaster of a week for NBC's Manifest. First, the show hit Netflix for the first time and quickly rose to the top of the streaming service's self-reported... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Netflix