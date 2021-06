Gone Girl Actress Lisa Banes Dead at 65 After Hit-and-Run



UPDATE: Just over a week after being struck by a motorized scooter, actress Lisa Banes, who starred in films Gone Girl and Cocktail, has passed away. She was 65. "We are heartsick... UPDATE: Just over a week after being struck by a motorized scooter, actress Lisa Banes, who starred in films Gone Girl and Cocktail, has passed away. She was 65. "We are heartsick... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA