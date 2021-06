Today's Kristen Welker Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate



Added: 14.06.2021 14:29 | 7 views | 0 comments



Kristen Welker is usually breaking news, but today, the news is about her. The Weekend Today anchor and NBC News' chief White House correspondent is officially a mom after welcoming... Kristen Welker is usually breaking news, but today, the news is about her. The Weekend Today anchor and NBC News' chief White House correspondent is officially a mom after welcoming... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: White House