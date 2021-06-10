Riverdale Co-Stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Are Officially Back Together



Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are officially giving it another go. The Riverdale co-stars, who broke up in the fall of 2019, are dating once again, a source close to the TV show confirmed.