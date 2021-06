Can You Spot The Office Easter Egg in This The Bold Type Sneak Peek?



Added: 09.06.2021 0:05 | 10 views | 0 comments



Is that you, Jan Levinson? On Tuesday, June 8, Freeform released a new sneak peek from the June 9 episode of The Bold Type. And we have a feeling this preview will have fans of The Office... Is that you, Jan Levinson? On Tuesday, June 8, Freeform released a new sneak peek from the June 9 episode of The Bold Type. And we have a feeling this preview will have fans of The Office... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA