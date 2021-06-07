Sophie Turner's Red Hair Returns in Fiery New Selfie



Added: 07.06.2021 21:42 | 4 views | 0 comments



Sophie Turner has a new 'do--and we can't help but think Sansa Stark would approve. The 25-year-old actress said goodbye to her bright blonde locks and hello to fiery red... Sophie Turner has a new 'do--and we can't help but think Sansa Stark would approve. The 25-year-old actress said goodbye to her bright blonde locks and hello to fiery red... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA