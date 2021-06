Breonna Taylor's Mother Remembers Late Daughter on Her 28th Birthday



Added: 05.06.2021 18:13 | 12 views | 0 comments



The mother of Breonna Taylor celebrated her late daughter on what would have been her 28th birthday. Breonna, an EMT living in Louisville, Ky., was killed in her apartment during a fatal... The mother of Breonna Taylor celebrated her late daughter on what would have been her 28th birthday. Breonna, an EMT living in Louisville, Ky., was killed in her apartment during a fatal... More in www.eonline.com » Louisville Tags: SPA