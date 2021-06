Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Shares a Hilarious First Photo of Daughter



Added: 03.06.2021 22:23 | 7 views | 0 comments



There's no smooth sailing in motherhood. On Thursday, June 3, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares took to Instagram to share the first photo of her baby girl. And it's safe... There's no smooth sailing in motherhood. On Thursday, June 3, Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Dani Soares took to Instagram to share the first photo of her baby girl. And it's safe... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA