Rapper Lil Loaded Dead at 20



Added: 01.06.2021 15:25 | 11 views | 0 comments



The music world is mourning the loss of a young star. Lil Loaded, a rising rapper from Texas, died on May 31 at the age of 20. His attorney Ashkan Mehryari told NBC News the... The music world is mourning the loss of a young star. Lil Loaded, a rising rapper from Texas, died on May 31 at the age of 20. His attorney Ashkan Mehryari told NBC News the... More in www.eonline.com » Texas, Music Tags: SPA