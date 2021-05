Nickelodeon Shares First Look at The Patrick Star Show



Added: 31.05.2021 19:53 | 12 views | 0 comments



Bikini Bottom has a new star! On Monday, May 31, Nickelodeon officially announced The Patrick Star Show, a SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off series centered on the fan-favorite starfish... Bikini Bottom has a new star! On Monday, May 31, Nickelodeon officially announced The Patrick Star Show, a SpongeBob Squarepants spin-off series centered on the fan-favorite starfish... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA