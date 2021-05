HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier Welcome Baby No. 2



Added: 30.05.2021 19:16 | 9 views | 0 comments



Erin Napier and Ben Napier's next project? Parenting their brand-new baby. The HGTV stars, who restore houses with a Southern flair on their series Home Town, announced that they... Erin Napier and Ben Napier's next project? Parenting their brand-new baby. The HGTV stars, who restore houses with a Southern flair on their series Home Town, announced that they... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA