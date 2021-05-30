Moto3 Rider Jason Dupasquier Dead at 19 After Crash



Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died after his motorcycle crashed while racing in a qualifying session of the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. He was 19. Dupasquier was involved in an... Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died after his motorcycle crashed while racing in a qualifying session of the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. He was 19. Dupasquier was involved in an... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA