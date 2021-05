Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares Gives Birth to Her First Baby



Added: 29.05.2021 17:49 | 11 views | 0 comments



Making a splash! Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares announced the sweet and special news that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 29,... Making a splash! Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares announced the sweet and special news that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, May 29,... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA