Pete Davidson Reflects on Past "Immature Irrational Decisions" as He Teases His SNL Future



Added: 27.05.2021 21:32 | 8 views | 0 comments



Don't count on Pete Davidson to break Kenan Thompson's Saturday Night Live record. As fans may know, the Nickelodeon alum is the star who has spent the most years ever as a cast... Don't count on Pete Davidson to break Kenan Thompson's Saturday Night Live record. As fans may know, the Nickelodeon alum is the star who has spent the most years ever as a cast... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA