Johnny Knoxville Reveals He's Retiring From Jackass Franchise



Added: 25.05.2021 21:13 | 8 views | 0 comments



At 50, Johnny Knoxville is hanging up his Jackass bag of tricks. After surviving more than 20 years and the coronavirus pandemic, the Jackass franchise is returning to our screens in... At 50, Johnny Knoxville is hanging up his Jackass bag of tricks. After surviving more than 20 years and the coronavirus pandemic, the Jackass franchise is returning to our screens in... More in www.eonline.com » Johnny Knoxville Tags: SPA