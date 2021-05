Justin Bieber Debuts New Look After Shaving Off Controversial Dreadlocks



Hold on: Justin Bieber has a new 'do. The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on May 23 to post a picture of his freshly shaved head. The "Sorry" star debuted the shorter...