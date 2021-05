Surprise! 90 Day FiancÃ©'s Colt and Vanessa Are Married

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé's Colt and Vanessa Are Married



Added: 23.05.2021 20:19 | 18 views | 0 comments



90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are officially husband and wife. The TLC stars announced the news on Colt's Instagram. He shared a pic of himself with his... 90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are officially husband and wife. The TLC stars announced the news on Colt's Instagram. He shared a pic of himself with his... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: FIA