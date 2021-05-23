ï»¿Sunday, 23 May 2021
California Mayor Resigns After Farrah Abraham and Other Women Accuse Him of Sexual Assault
Added: 22.05.2021 22:51 | 22 views | 0 comments
Dominic Foppoli has resigned as mayor of the Northern California town of Windsor following calls for him to quit amid allegations of sexually assaulting nine women, including Teen Mom alum Farrah...
advertising
