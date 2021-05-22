Constance Wu Shares Rare Update About Her 9-Month-Old Baby



Added: 22.05.2021 19:47 | 11 views | 0 comments



Constance Wu just shared some surprising details about her new baby girl. The Hustlers star, who gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Ryan Kattner last summer, appeared on... Constance Wu just shared some surprising details about her new baby girl. The Hustlers star, who gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Ryan Kattner last summer, appeared on... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA