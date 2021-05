Casey Anthony Juror Says "My Decision Haunts Me" 10 Years After Acquittal



Added: 22.05.2021 0:04 | 12 views | 0 comments



Jury duty may be over, but the memories are still in session. In the summer of 2011, millions of Americans were glued to their TVs as seven women and five men were sworn in as jurors and... Jury duty may be over, but the memories are still in session. In the summer of 2011, millions of Americans were glued to their TVs as seven women and five men were sworn in as jurors and... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Women