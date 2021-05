Nick Jonas Breaks His Silence After Suffering Injuries in Bike Accident



Added: 18.05.2021 1:53 | 11 views | 0 comments



Nick Jonas sustained multiple injuries from a bike accident and has now returned to work, he revealed while filming The Voice on Monday, May 17. On the set of the live NBC singing... Nick Jonas sustained multiple injuries from a bike accident and has now returned to work, he revealed while filming The Voice on Monday, May 17. On the set of the live NBC singing... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Nick Jonas