Justin Hartley Privately Marries Sofia Pernas



Added: 17.05.2021 22:54 | 12 views | 0 comments



This is marriage! Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are officially Mr. and Mrs., a source tells E! News. The This is Us star recently got hitched to The Brave actress after about a year of... This is marriage! Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas are officially Mr. and Mrs., a source tells E! News. The This is Us star recently got hitched to The Brave actress after about a year of... More in www.eonline.com » FIA, SPA Tags: Marriage