Lili Reinhart Speaks Out About "Exhausting" 11-Year Battle With Depression



Lili Reinhart is opening up about her 11-year experience with depression. The Riverdale star and fierce mental health advocate shared some wisdom on her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 16,... Lili Reinhart is opening up about her 11-year experience with depression. The Riverdale star and fierce mental health advocate shared some wisdom on her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 16,...