Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Crowned Miss Universe 2021



And we have a new Miss Universe! After more than a year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Miss Universe competition was finally held on May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel... And we have a new Miss Universe! After more than a year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Miss Universe competition was finally held on May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel... More in www.eonline.com