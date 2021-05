Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence on Her Father's "Devastating" Death



Added: 14.05.2021 20:50 | 9 views | 0 comments



Nicki Minaj shared her grief with fans in a post about the passing of her father, Robert Maraj. In a blog post on her website, the "Monster" rapper, who last year welcomed her... Nicki Minaj shared her grief with fans in a post about the passing of her father, Robert Maraj. In a blog post on her website, the "Monster" rapper, who last year welcomed her... More in www.eonline.com » Nicki Minaj Tags: SPA