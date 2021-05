Why Anna Faris Didn't Appear on Mom's Series Finale



Added: 14.05.2021 8:54 | 9 views | 0 comments



Mom has ended its run with an emotional series finale, but one person who wasn't on hand to bid the show farewell was Anna Faris. The actress, whose character, Christy, was written... Mom has ended its run with an emotional series finale, but one person who wasn't on hand to bid the show farewell was Anna Faris. The actress, whose character, Christy, was written... More in www.eonline.com » Anna Faris Tags: SPA